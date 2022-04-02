Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $639.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth about $8,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

