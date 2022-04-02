Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Kape Technologies stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 390 ($5.11). 47,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,763. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 54.93. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 284.90 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($6.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 361.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 392.98.

In other Kape Technologies news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.24), for a total value of £2,600,000 ($3,405,816.09).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

