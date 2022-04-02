Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 4,017 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.