K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.44

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 1684995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.34.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.