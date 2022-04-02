JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $170.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

