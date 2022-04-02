JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $180.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average of $164.68. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.