JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

