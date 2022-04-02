JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

