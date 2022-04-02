JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 240

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 306.25 ($4.01).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 217.90 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.63. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.