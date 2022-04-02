Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 33,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $76.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $6,506,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

