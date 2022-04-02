John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $206.07

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.07 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 160.65 ($2.10). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,519,211 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.07.

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,590.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,312,771.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

