John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $206.07

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.07 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 160.65 ($2.10). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,519,211 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.97).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.07.
About John Wood Group (LON:WG)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
