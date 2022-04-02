John M. Winter Sells 40,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LILA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40.
LILA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
