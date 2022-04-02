John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.60

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.87). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.87), with a volume of 4,631 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (LON:JLIF)
