JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. 607,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,138. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,390. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

