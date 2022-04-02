Jennifer Newstead Sells 476 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.66.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

