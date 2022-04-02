Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
JEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
JEF stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
