Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

JEF stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

