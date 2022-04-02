Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Acquires $334,800.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $33.29 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

