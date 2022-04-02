Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $180,278,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

