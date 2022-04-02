Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.90. 583,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,697. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

