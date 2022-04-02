Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.90. 583,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,697. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
