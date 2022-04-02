Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $57.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $71.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000.

