Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $57.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $71.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.
