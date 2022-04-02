Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.54 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.