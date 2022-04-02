Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $947,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

DCF stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

