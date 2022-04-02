Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 56,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.