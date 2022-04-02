Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

