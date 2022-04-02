Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,396 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $61.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.