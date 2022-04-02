Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 765,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,562,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,770,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after buying an additional 190,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of ITOT opened at $101.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.