James River Group Holdings, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JRVR. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $25.47 on Thursday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in James River Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in James River Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in James River Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 359,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in James River Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

