James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $163.99.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Resources (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.