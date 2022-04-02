James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $4,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC opened at $549.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.38. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $352.10 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

