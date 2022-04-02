James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 370.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $82.33 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

