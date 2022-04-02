James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,517,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,336,000.

EWQ stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

