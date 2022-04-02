James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 722 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $186.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

