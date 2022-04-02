James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 138.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.