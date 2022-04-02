Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

JBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,829. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jabil by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

