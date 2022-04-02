IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 4,082,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $713,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,802. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

