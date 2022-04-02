ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.16

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.16 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 745393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

