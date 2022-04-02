ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $379.95

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.95 ($4.98) and traded as low as GBX 342.20 ($4.48). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 2,415,328 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.86) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 522 ($6.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 306.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 379.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.98.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

