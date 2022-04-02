Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ISDR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. 3,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363. The company has a market cap of $112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

