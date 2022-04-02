Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 305,138 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

