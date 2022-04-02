IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.
About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.