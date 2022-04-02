IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,736,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

