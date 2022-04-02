iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after acquiring an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.