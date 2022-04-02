iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

