iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,718,000 after purchasing an additional 326,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $109.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.20 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.