iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.