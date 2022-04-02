iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 208,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,674,041 shares.The stock last traded at $21.65 and had previously closed at $21.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,490,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,749,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.