iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.65 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,122,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.