iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $25.16 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,303 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter.

