iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $107.62 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $108.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49.

