iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $106.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

