iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter.

